USD/CAD Price Analysis: Teases inverse head-and-shoulders confirmation on 4H

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD stays bid as bulls attack key SMA hurdle.
  • Strong RSI, US dollar upside favor confirmation of the bullish chart pattern.
  • Bears need to refresh weekly low for fresh entry.

USD/CAD prints mild gains while taking rounds to the intraday high, currently up 0.12% around 1.2685, during early Friday. The quote’s bounce off 1.2575 the previous day portrays a bullish chart pattern, inverse head-and-shoulders, on the four-hour (4H) play.

It should, however, be noted that the pair currently battles a 200-bar SMA level of 1.2700 before the neckline of the stated chart formation, at 1.2717 now, could test the USD/Cad bulls.

Given the upbeat RSI joining strong US dollar moves, USD/CAD is set to trigger a theoretical run-up of nearly 300-pips from 1.2717. Though, highs marked during February and January, respectively around 1.2845 and 1.2880, not to forget the late December tops near 1.2960, can offer intermediate halts during the rally.

Alternatively, sellers may refrain from entries unless witnessing a fresh weekly low under 1.2575 wherein the 1.2600 threshold offers immediate support.

Following the USD/CAD drop past-1.2575, February’s multi-month low near 1.2515 will be easily conquered to test the 1.2500 round-figure.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2685
Today Daily Change 18 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 1.2667
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2664
Daily SMA50 1.2713
Daily SMA100 1.2861
Daily SMA200 1.3113
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2694
Previous Daily Low 1.2575
Previous Weekly High 1.273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2468
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2649
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2621
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2597
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2764
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2835

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

