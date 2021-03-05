- USD/CAD stays bid as bulls attack key SMA hurdle.
- Strong RSI, US dollar upside favor confirmation of the bullish chart pattern.
- Bears need to refresh weekly low for fresh entry.
USD/CAD prints mild gains while taking rounds to the intraday high, currently up 0.12% around 1.2685, during early Friday. The quote’s bounce off 1.2575 the previous day portrays a bullish chart pattern, inverse head-and-shoulders, on the four-hour (4H) play.
It should, however, be noted that the pair currently battles a 200-bar SMA level of 1.2700 before the neckline of the stated chart formation, at 1.2717 now, could test the USD/Cad bulls.
Given the upbeat RSI joining strong US dollar moves, USD/CAD is set to trigger a theoretical run-up of nearly 300-pips from 1.2717. Though, highs marked during February and January, respectively around 1.2845 and 1.2880, not to forget the late December tops near 1.2960, can offer intermediate halts during the rally.
Alternatively, sellers may refrain from entries unless witnessing a fresh weekly low under 1.2575 wherein the 1.2600 threshold offers immediate support.
Following the USD/CAD drop past-1.2575, February’s multi-month low near 1.2515 will be easily conquered to test the 1.2500 round-figure.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2685
|Today Daily Change
|18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.2667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2664
|Daily SMA50
|1.2713
|Daily SMA100
|1.2861
|Daily SMA200
|1.3113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2694
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2575
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700 as risk-aversion deepens, NFP eyed
AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, hitting fresh three-week lows, as risk-aversion remains at full steam in Asia. Stocks tumbled while the US dollar rallied alongside the Treasury yields as the Fed Chair Powell dismissed the bond market turmoil. NFP awaited.
Gold: Technicals argue for weekly 50% mean reversion
Gold price is testing bullish commitments at critical levels. Bulls look to weekly chart for guidance back to a mean reversion. At the time of writing, gold is trading in a bearish environment. Conditions on the hourly chart are bearish as well.
GBP/USD: En route 11-week-old support around 1.3800
GBP/USD stands on slippery ground, drops for third consecutive day. The cable extends weakness below 10-day SMA after breaking 21-day SMA the previous day. January tops, key Fibonacci retracement levels lure the bears below the key support line.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).