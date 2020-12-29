USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to hold 1.2800 below key HMAs, weekly resistance line

  • USD/CAD fades bounce off 1.2780 as 200-HMA, 50% of Fibonacci retracement offers immediate resistance.
  • 100-HMA, falling trend line from December 21 adds to the upside filters amid sluggish MACD.

USD/CAD steps back from 200-HMA to 1.2817 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair fails to extend corrective pullback from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 15-21 upside.

Not only 200-HMA and a 50% Fibonacci retracement confluence that restricts the quote’s immediate upside around 1.2825 but 100-HMA and a short-term descending trend line also challenge the USD/CAD buyers. Further probe the upside momentum is receding strength of the bullish MACD.

That said, USD/CAD sellers eye revisit of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.2791, during the fresh downside. However, the 1.2800 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt.

In a case where the bears dominate past-1.2790, the monthly low around 1.2688 can return to the charts.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.2825 immediate resistance confluence will aim for the 100-HMA level of 1.2846 before confronting a seven-day-old trend line resistance near 1.2852.

It should, however, be noted that the USD/CAD run-up beyond 1.2852 enables it to probe the monthly top, currently around 1.3010.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2819
Today Daily Change -26 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 1.2845
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2817
Daily SMA50 1.2995
Daily SMA100 1.3102
Daily SMA200 1.3431
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2876
Previous Daily Low 1.2814
Previous Weekly High 1.2958
Previous Weekly Low 1.2786
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2837
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2852
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2782
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2876
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2907
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2938

 

 

