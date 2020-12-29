USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to hold 1.2800 below key HMAs, weekly resistance line

- USD/CAD fades bounce off 1.2780 as 200-HMA, 50% of Fibonacci retracement offers immediate resistance.
- 100-HMA, falling trend line from December 21 adds to the upside filters amid sluggish MACD.
USD/CAD steps back from 200-HMA to 1.2817 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair fails to extend corrective pullback from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 15-21 upside.
Not only 200-HMA and a 50% Fibonacci retracement confluence that restricts the quote’s immediate upside around 1.2825 but 100-HMA and a short-term descending trend line also challenge the USD/CAD buyers. Further probe the upside momentum is receding strength of the bullish MACD.
That said, USD/CAD sellers eye revisit of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.2791, during the fresh downside. However, the 1.2800 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt.
In a case where the bears dominate past-1.2790, the monthly low around 1.2688 can return to the charts.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.2825 immediate resistance confluence will aim for the 100-HMA level of 1.2846 before confronting a seven-day-old trend line resistance near 1.2852.
It should, however, be noted that the USD/CAD run-up beyond 1.2852 enables it to probe the monthly top, currently around 1.3010.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2819
|Today Daily Change
|-26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2817
|Daily SMA50
|1.2995
|Daily SMA100
|1.3102
|Daily SMA200
|1.3431
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2876
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2837
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2938
