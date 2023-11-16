USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains beyond 1.3700

- USD/CAD recovers further from the 50-day SMA and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Sliding Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind amid a modest USD strength.
- The mixed technical setup warrants caution for bulls and before positioning for any further gains.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying on Thursday and sticks to its modest intraday gains, just below the 1.3700 round-figure mark through the first half of the European session.
Crude Oil prices drift lower for the third successive day, which is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie. This, along with a further US Dollar (USD) recovery from its lowest level since September 1 touched in the aftermath of the softer US CPI report on Tuesday, turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices managed to defend the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the 1.3655 area on Wednesday and the subsequent move up favours bullish traders. That said, the lack of follow-through buying warrants caution before positioning for further gains amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done hiking rates.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction. Hence, a convincing break below the 50-day SMA support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses. The USD/CAD pair might then slide to the monthly low, around the 1.3630-1.3625 region, en route to the 1.3600 round figure.
On the flip side, a sustained strength beyond the 1.3710-1.3715 region could trigger an intraday short-covering move and lift spot prices to the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3750-1.3755 area. Any further move up, however, might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly ahead of the 1.3800 round-figure mark.
The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3870-1.3875 region en route to the 1.3900 mark, or the highest level since May 2020 touched on earlier this month.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3695
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3768
|Daily SMA50
|1.3657
|Daily SMA100
|1.3514
|Daily SMA200
|1.3506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.371
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3629
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3627
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0850 after US data
EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.0850, as the US Dollar comes under renewed selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields after discouraging US Jobless Claims and Industrial Production data. A mixed market mood seems to cap the pair's upside ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2400 as Dollar slips on weak US data
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2400, finding support from downbeat US data-led fresh US Dollar weakness. Both the US Initial Jobless Claims and Industrial Production data came in below estimates. The pair will take cues from the broad market sentiment and Fedspeak.
Gold price retests weekly highs above $1,970 after US data
Gold price is extending gains above $1,970, retesting weekly highs in early American trading on Thursday. US Treasury bond yields are falling on uncertainty around the Fed interest rate outlook, with additional weakness fuelled by weak US Jobless Claims data. Fedspeak awaited.
BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF filing fails to catalyze ETH price sustained rally
BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, filed for a spot Ethereum ETF with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
PPI better, Retail Sales ok, Fed cut, really?
PPI data showed a DECLINE of 0.5% in the October report for the top line m/m figure – this versus the expected 0.1% increase. Ex food and energy the number was 0%.