USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stabilizes above 1.3500 ahead of Canada Inflation, Fed policy

- USD/CAD exhibits strength above 1.3500 ahead of an eventful week.
- The Fed is widely anticipated to hold interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
- The Canadian Dollar faces pressure ahead of consumer inflation data for February.
The USD/CAD pair seems comfortable above the psychological resistance of 1.3500 in the European session on Monday. The Loonie asset clings to gains amid uncertainty ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced on Wednesday.
While the Fed is certain to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, market participants will keenly focus on the release of the dot plot, which details policymakers’ projections for interest rates over time and the latest economic projections.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, drops slightly to 103.40, while the Loonie asset is positive, indicating weakness in the Canadian Dollar.
The Canadian Dollar has come under pressure ahead of the February inflation data, which will be published on Tuesday. The annual headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to have accelerated to 3.1% from 2.9% in January. Hotter-than-anticipated inflation data will delay the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) plans to reduce interest rates.
USD/CAD trades inside Friday’s trading range around 1.3540. Earlier, the Loonie asset rebounded from the upward-sloping border of the Ascending Triangle pattern formed on a daily timeframe, plotted from the December 27 low at 1.3177. The horizontal resistance of the aforementioned pattern is placed from December 7 high at 1.3620.
The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3500 continues to support the US Dollar bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 region, which indicates indecisiveness among investors.
The fresh upside would appear if the asset breaks above the December 7 high at 1.3620, which will drive the asset towards the May 26 high at 1.3655, followed by the round-level resistance of 1.3700.
On the flip side, a downside move below February 22 low at 1.3441 would expose the asset to February 9 low at 1.3413. A breakdown below the latter would extend downside towards January 15 low at 1.3382.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3544
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.352
|Daily SMA50
|1.3483
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3552
|Previous Daily Low
|1.351
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3552
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3459
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3602
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
