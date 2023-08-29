USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pullback towards 1.3550 seems imminent as Oil price recovers, Greenback drops

- USD/CAD stays pressured while justifying Monday’s bearish Doji, reversal from key resistance line.
- Looming bear cross on MACD, overbought RSI also suggest Loonie pair’s pullback.
- Three-week-old rising support line restricts immediate downside ahead of 200-DMA.
- Bulls need validation from tops marked in May, April for retaking control.
USD/CAD remains on the back foot around 1.3600 after reversing from a three-month high the last week, not to forget the previous day’s U-turn from an important resistance line. That said, the Loonie pair teases bears around the intraday low of 1.3590 during early Tuesday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Loonie pair not only defends the previous day’s U-turn from a four-month-old resistance line but also justifies the overbought RSI (14) line and the impending bear cross on the MACD indicator. Additionally luring the USD/CAD sellers is the previous day’s Doji candlestick on the Daily chart.
With this, the Loonie pair appears all set to decline towards an upward-sloping support line from August 04, close to 1.3550 by the press time. However, the 200-DMA level of 1.3460 will challenge the USD/CAD pair’s further downside.
Also acting as the downside filter is the previous monthly high of near 1.3385 and May’s bottom surrounding 1.3315.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the aforementioned resistance line stretched from late April, around 1.3615, becomes necessary to convince the USD/CAD buyers.
Even so, the tops marked in May and April, near 1.3655 and 1.3670 in that order, will challenge the bulls before giving them control.
It’s worth mentioning that the latest rebound in the Oil price, Canada’s key export item joins the US Dollar’s retreat ahead of the CB Consumer Confidence data for August to weigh on the USD/CAD pair of late.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3596
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3473
|Daily SMA50
|1.3317
|Daily SMA100
|1.339
|Daily SMA200
|1.346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3612
|Previous Daily Low
|1.357
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3659
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 amid cautious mood
AUD/USD is consolidating the renewed upside to near 0.6450 in Tuesday's Asian trading. A broad US Dollar pullback and a cautious market mood are leaving the pair confined in a narrow range, awaiting the US jobs data for a fresh impetus.
EUR/USD stays supported above 1.0800 ahead of mid-tier US data
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0800 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair remains on the bull’s radar while defending the previous day’s U-turn amid the ongoing correction in the US Dollar, as traders position for the mid-tier US economic data.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of XAU/USD buyers, US jobs data awaited Premium
Gold is looking to build on the ongoing upswing early Tuesday, having broken the recent consolidative phase to the upside on the first trading day of the week. The extended correction in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields is helping XAU/USD price move north.
dYdX price eyes 10% losses amid exit liquidity after 6.52 million DYDX token unlocks
dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.
The Dollar cleared the way up but is short-term overbought
Have the Dollar bulls finally won, or do the sellers still have a chance? The answer may not come until later in the week. The Dollar Index finished with growth for the sixth week in a row, climbing on Friday to its highest since March and trading above 104.