USD/CAD Price Analysis: On track to test key resistance around 1.2565

USD/CAD rebounds in tandem with the US dollar, recaptures 1.2500.

Oil price weakness also lends support to the major.

Daily technical graph points to an extension of the rebound towards key hurdle.

USD/CAD has stalled its two-day bearish momentum, attempting a bounce above 1.2500 in the European session.

The cautious market mood has lifted the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal while the renewed weakness in oil prices also aids the pullback in the major.

The technical setup on the daily chart also appears in favor of the USD/CAD bulls, as traders await the US data sets for fresh trading cues.

USD/CAD is reversing a brief dip below 1.2500, as it looks to extends its rebound towards the critical upside hurdle around 1.2565, where the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) coincides with the bearish 200-DMA.

A daily closing above the latter is needed to negate the near-term bearish view. Next of note for the buyers remains the August 10 highs of 1.2589.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging slightly higher above the midline, suggesting that the bulls could extend the recovery momentum.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

On the flip side, if the bears take out Wednesday’s low 1.2489, then a fresh drop towards the 1.2450 psychological level cannot be ruled.

The last line of defense for the USD/CAD bulls is aligned at the upward-pointing 50-DMA at 1.2419.

USD/CAD: Additional levels