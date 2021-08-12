USD/CAD Price Analysis: On track to test key resistance around 1.2565

- USD/CAD rebounds in tandem with the US dollar, recaptures 1.2500.
- Oil price weakness also lends support to the major.
- Daily technical graph points to an extension of the rebound towards key hurdle.
USD/CAD has stalled its two-day bearish momentum, attempting a bounce above 1.2500 in the European session.
The cautious market mood has lifted the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal while the renewed weakness in oil prices also aids the pullback in the major.
The technical setup on the daily chart also appears in favor of the USD/CAD bulls, as traders await the US data sets for fresh trading cues.
USD/CAD is reversing a brief dip below 1.2500, as it looks to extends its rebound towards the critical upside hurdle around 1.2565, where the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) coincides with the bearish 200-DMA.
A daily closing above the latter is needed to negate the near-term bearish view. Next of note for the buyers remains the August 10 highs of 1.2589.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging slightly higher above the midline, suggesting that the bulls could extend the recovery momentum.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
On the flip side, if the bears take out Wednesday’s low 1.2489, then a fresh drop towards the 1.2450 psychological level cannot be ruled.
The last line of defense for the USD/CAD bulls is aligned at the upward-pointing 50-DMA at 1.2419.
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2521
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2558
|Daily SMA50
|1.2411
|Daily SMA100
|1.2371
|Daily SMA200
|1.257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2548
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2489
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2453
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2598
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
