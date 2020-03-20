USD/CAD Price Analysis: Off lows, still deep in the red below 1.4300 mark

- USD/CAD tumbles nearly 500 pips intraday before finding some support near mid-1.4100s.
- The technical set-up support prospects for further downside and warrants caution for bulls.
The USD/CAD pair extended the previous day's pullback from multi-year tops and witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Friday. A sustained break below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3518-1.4668 upsurge was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and led to an intraday slump of nearly 500 pips amid extremely overbought conditions on short/medium-term charts.
Meanwhile, the downfall showed some resilience below 50% Fibo. level, helping the pair to find decent support near mid-1.4100s and recovery around 200 pips from daily swing lows. Meanwhile, the intraday bounce struggled to find acceptance back above 100-hour SMA, which currently stands near the 1.4285 region and should now act a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining strong momentum on the downside and are still holding in the overbought territory on the daily chart. The set-up warrants some caution for bullish traders and support prospects for a further near-term pullback. Hence, some follow-through weakness, back towards challenging the daily swing lows, now looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle should assist the pair to surpass the mid-European session swing high resistance, near the 1.4345 region, and aim towards reclaiming the 1.4400 round-figure mark. The latter coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively, might now set the stage for the resumption of the pair's recent strong bullish trajectory.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4245
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0269
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.85
|Today daily open
|1.4514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3651
|Daily SMA50
|1.3374
|Daily SMA100
|1.3274
|Daily SMA200
|1.3239
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4668
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4421
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4515
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4287
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
