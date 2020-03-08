USD/CAD Price Analysis: Leaps to 14-month high near 1.36 as Saudi Arabia opens oil price war

USD/CAD has kicked off the new week with a leap to 1.3585. The move is a jump of over 1% on the close on Friday, sending the currency pair to the highest levels since January 2019.
The Canadian dollar is sold off as oil prices are set to plunge. Saudi Arabia will reportedly raise oil output and reduce the price of petrol exports in a bid to capture a higher market share. It is thus opening a "price war" against its rival Russia. Talks between OPEC countries led by the Middle-Eastern kingdom and non-OPEC countries led by the successor to the Soviet Union collapsed on Friday.
Saudi Arabia sought to extend and deepen the multi-year agreement to curb production of the black gold amid prospects for falling demand due to the spread of coronavirus. Respiratory disease has been spreading around the world and causing major disruptions. Crude prices tumbled on Friday, carrying the loonie with them. An extension of this fall is on the cards for Monday.
Here is how Dollar/CAD looks on the daily chart. With this jump, the currency pair surged above the May 2019 high around 1.3565. The next target is 1.3660. Support awaits at 1.3465, a peak seen in late February.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Japanese Q4 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
While there has been no retrace in the economic data from Japan since preliminary reading, the Final reading is likely to exert additional pressure on the Japanese policymakers. Recently, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso signaled the government’s readiness to announce further measures.
AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
Forex Today: So much for the dollar's safe haven status?
In an unwind in the carry trade, the closing session of the week hammered down the coffin for the US dollar following a surge in risk-off flows into US Treasuries and additional all-time lows in US yields.
Coronavirus update: Italy death toll leaps to 366 amid mass lockdown, markets set to plunge
Several hours after the Italian government decreed the lockdown of around a quarter of its population, it reported a jump in coronavirus deaths and infections. The disease has taken the lives of 366 people, up from 233.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.