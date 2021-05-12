USD/CAD Price Analysis: Ignores oversold RSI, Tuesday’s Doji near 1.2100

  • USD/CAD refreshes intraday low, stays mildly bid after the previous day’s bullish candlestick formation.
  • Oversold RSI backs trend reversal but previous support line from late January defends bears.

USD/CAD takes offers around 1.2090, down 0.08% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair marked a Doji candlestick, suggesting corrective pullback of the currently bearish trend, amid oversold RSI.

Although the USD/CAD bears seem tiring of late, a bounce needs to cross a downward sloping trend line from January 21, around 1.2150, to convince short-term buyers.

Also acting as an immediate upside hurdle is the 10-day SMA level of 1.2200.

However, a clear break above 1.2200 on a daily closing will help the USD/CAD bulls to aim for the monthly top surrounding 1.2350.

On the flip side, the recent low around 1.2080 and the year 2017 bottom close to 1.2060 could entertain USD/CAD sellers ahead of directing them to the 1.2000 psychological magnet.

It’s worth mentioning that any further weakness below 1.2000 will not hesitate to attack May 2015 low surrounding 1.1920.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2098
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.2102
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2361
Daily SMA50 1.2482
Daily SMA100 1.2602
Daily SMA200 1.2861
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2126
Previous Daily Low 1.2078
Previous Weekly High 1.2352
Previous Weekly Low 1.2122
Previous Monthly High 1.2654
Previous Monthly Low 1.2266
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2108
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2097
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2078
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2054
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.203
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2126
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.215
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD struggles to extend gains, trades around 1.2150

The EUR/USD pair surpassed its previous high for a handful of pips before retreating. Risk aversion put a cap on high-yielders demand, ahead of critical US inflation data.

UK's progress in the battle against covid hints at a strong economic comeback. The UK will publish Q1 Gross Domestic Product this Wednesday, expected to have contracted. GBP/USD is extremely overbought but shows little signs of bullish exhaustion.

The NZD/USD pair remains muted in the early Asian session. The pair is downbeat for the past three sessions in a row, having made a high of 0.7300 on Monday.

EOS price may log the largest one-day gain since July 3, 2017. No signs of an extreme overbought condition on the daily or weekly Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). Block.one announces plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.

We expect US rates and yields to continue to tick up over the next 3-6 months as the US recovery gains speed, inflation expectations and real interest rates continue to rise and markets really begin to discuss the timing of Fed QE tapering.  

