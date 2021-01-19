USD/CAD Price Analysis: Forming a strong base near 200-hour SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD retreated further from a descending trend-line resistance tested on Monday.
  • The intraday downfall now seems to have found a decent support near 200-hour SMA.
  • Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.

The USD/CAD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.2800 mark and witnessed some selling on Tuesday. The mentioned handle coincides with a short-term descending trend-line and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, the downfall lacked any follow-through selling and the USD/CAD pair, for now, seems to have formed a base near 200-hour SMA. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the mentioned support before positioning for any further decline.

A fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the USD. This, along with the reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the BoC decision on Wednesday, held investors from placing any directional bets and might help limit the downside.

Technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. Moreover, oscillators on the 4-hourly charts are holding in the neutral territory and further warrant caution for aggressive traders.

That said, sustained weakness below the 1.2725 region (200-hour SMA) might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2700 mark. The downward trajectory could then drag the pair towards the 1.2665 support area.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2760 region, above which bulls are likely to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.2800 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-year lows.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2727
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2758
Daily SMA50 1.2861
Daily SMA100 1.3032
Daily SMA200 1.3329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2799
Previous Daily Low 1.2726
Previous Weekly High 1.2836
Previous Weekly Low 1.2625
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2771
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2754
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2715
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2684
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2642
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2788
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2861

 

 

