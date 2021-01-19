USD/CAD Price Analysis: Forming a strong base near 200-hour SMA

- USD/CAD retreated further from a descending trend-line resistance tested on Monday.
- The intraday downfall now seems to have found a decent support near 200-hour SMA.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
The USD/CAD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.2800 mark and witnessed some selling on Tuesday. The mentioned handle coincides with a short-term descending trend-line and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, the downfall lacked any follow-through selling and the USD/CAD pair, for now, seems to have formed a base near 200-hour SMA. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the mentioned support before positioning for any further decline.
A fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the USD. This, along with the reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the BoC decision on Wednesday, held investors from placing any directional bets and might help limit the downside.
Technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. Moreover, oscillators on the 4-hourly charts are holding in the neutral territory and further warrant caution for aggressive traders.
That said, sustained weakness below the 1.2725 region (200-hour SMA) might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2700 mark. The downward trajectory could then drag the pair towards the 1.2665 support area.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2760 region, above which bulls are likely to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.2800 mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the recent recovery move from multi-year lows.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2727
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2746
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2758
|Daily SMA50
|1.2861
|Daily SMA100
|1.3032
|Daily SMA200
|1.3329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2799
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2836
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2625
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
