USD/CAD Price Analysis: Drops back below 1.2600, HMA confluence in focus

- USD/CAD consolidates the previous day’s gains around intraday low.
- Downward sloping RSI line suggests further weakness towards 50, 100-HMA convergence.
- Weekly rising trend line, descending resistance line from July 19 add to the upside filters.
- One-week-old horizontal support becomes a tough nut to crack for bears.
USD/CAD extends pullback from 1.2604 to refresh intraday low near 1.2590, down 0.08% on a day, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The loonie pair rose the most in a week the previous day before taking a U-turn from 1.2604.
Failures to stay beyond the 1.2600 threshold join a descending RSI line to direct the intraday sellers toward a joint of 100-HMA and 50-HMA near 1.2565.
However, a horizontal region comprising multiple lows marked since July 21 restricts the quote’s further weakness around 1.2530-25.
Should USD/CAD bears keep reins past 1.2525, June’s top surrounding 1.2485-90 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, an upward sloping resistance line from July 21, around 1.2635, acts as an extra short-term hurdle to the north of the 1.2600 round figure.
Even if the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross the 1.2635 resistance line, a seven-day-old descending trend line near 1.2685 offers an additional challenge for them.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2518
|Daily SMA50
|1.2313
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2605
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2526
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2691
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
