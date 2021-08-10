USD/CAD Price Analysis: Downside risk below 20-day SMA inside ascending channel

USD/CAD trades cautiously in the Asian trading hours on in the mid of the week.

Bulls face multiple resistance near 1.2585, find it hard to break.

Momentum oscillator holds onto overbought zone with a neutral stance.

USD/CAD accumulates minor losses in the initial Asian trading session. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2519, up 0.02% for the day.

USD/CAD daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has been under corrective mode after testing the high of 1.2807 on July 19. USD/CAD made an effort to reverse the trend while meeting some strong support near the 1.2430 level.

The ascending channel marked the upside momentum until August 9 as price encounters stiff resistance with multiple top formations near 1.2585.

If price sustained below the intraday lows, it could break the lower trendline of the channel marking the onset of another round of downside momentum.

Being said, USD/CAD bears would first target the 1.2480 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the positive territory but with receding momentum. Any downtick would amplify the selling pressure toward the low August 2 at 1.2453.

A break and daily close below the mentioned level would further encouraged the bears to testify the low in the vicinity of the 1.2420 area made on July 30.

Alternatively, if price moves higher, it recaptures the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2558.

A daily close below the mentioned level could mean more upside momentum in USD/CAD toward the 1.2600 psychological mark.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2519 Today Daily Change -0.0057 Today Daily Change % -0.45 Today daily open 1.2576 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2558 Daily SMA50 1.2393 Daily SMA100 1.2373 Daily SMA200 1.2576 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2588 Previous Daily Low 1.2532 Previous Weekly High 1.2581 Previous Weekly Low 1.2453 Previous Monthly High 1.2808 Previous Monthly Low 1.2303 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2566 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2553 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2543 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2509 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2486 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2599 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2621 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2655

The next area of resistance for the market participant would be the 1.2645 horizontal resistance level.