USD/CAD Price Analysis: Depressed inside short-term trading range below 1.3100

- USD/CAD sellers eye lower end of the one-week-old trading range.
- Normal RSI, sustained trading below 200-bar SMA keep sellers hopeful.
- November 13 top adds to the upside filters.
USD/CAD drops to 1.3062, down 0.14% intraday, during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair maintains the sideways momentum established since November 16.
Considering the normal RSI conditions, coupled with weakness below 200-bar SMA, the quote is likely declining towards the range support near 1.3045 ahead of looking at the 1.3030 rest-point.
During the USD/CAD sellers’ reign past-1.3030, the 1.3000 psychological magnet holds the key to further downside targeting the monthly bottom surrounding 1.2930.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the range’s resistance, at 1.3123, will have to cross a 200-bar SMA level of 1.3141 as well as the November 13 high near 1.3172 to convince the USD/CAD buyers.
Following that, the 1.3300 round-figure and the monthly top close to 1.3370 will lure the bulls.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3063
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3081
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3133
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3252
|Daily SMA200
|1.3533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3112
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3071
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
