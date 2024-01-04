USD/CAD Price Analysis: Declines toward 1.3300 ahead of US/Canada Employment data

- USD/CAD falls sharply to near 1.3320 amid a correction in the USD Index.
- Investors await the US/Canada labour market data for further guidance.
- The Loonie asset struggles to break above the 23.6% Fibo retracement.
The USD/CAD pair falls sharply after failing to extend upside above 1.3370. The Loonie asset has dropped to near 1.3320 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes strengthened prospects of rate cuts this 2023. The timing factor is still uncertain as Fed policymakers are needed to confirm progress in inflation declining towards 2% first.
S&P500 futures have posted some gains in the European session, portraying a revival in the risk-appetite of the market participants. The USD Index has dropped to near 102.20 ahead of the release of the employment data for December.
Investors also await the Employment data from Canada, which will be published on Friday. The Unemployment Rate is seen rising to 5.9% against the former reading of 5.8%. Labor additions made by Canadian employers were 13.5K, lower than prior additions of 24.9K made in November.
USD/CAD struggles to climb above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from 1 November 2023 high at 1.3900 to 27 December 2023 low at 1.3177) at 1.3350. The asset may find an intermediate support near the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which currently trades around 1.3306.
A range shift move by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) into the 40.00-80.00 trajectory from the 20.00-60.00 area indicates that the downside bias has been faded now and investors may look for dips to build fresh positions.
Fresh upside would appear if the Loonie asset decisively breaks above 23.6% Fibo retracement, which is around 1.3350. This will drive the asset towards December 18 high at 1.3410, followed by 38.2% Fibo retracement at 1.3453.
On the flip side, downside bias could stem if the pair drops below December 28 low of 1.3180. This would expose the asset to July 25 low near 1.3150, followed by July 13 low around 1.3193.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3326
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3368
|Daily SMA50
|1.3571
|Daily SMA100
|1.3583
|Daily SMA200
|1.3484
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3372
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3295
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3381
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3403
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3435
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure near 0.6700 ahead of US NFP Premium
The Aussie dollar remains on the back foot vs. its American counterpart, putting the 0.6700 contention zone to the test once again and ahead of the critical publication of US NFP for the month of December.
EUR/USD appears so far underpinned by the 1.0900 region Premium
EUR/USD staged a decent comeback after a multi-session decline following some vacillating price action in the greenback, higher US and German yields and the resumption of inflationary pressures in Germany in December.
Gold holds ground around $2,040 Premium
After rising above $2,050 earlier in the day, Gold edged lower toward $2,040 and erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% after upbeat US employment data, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection.
US December Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 35 NFP prints*.