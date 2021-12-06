USD/CAD Price Analysis: Corrects from three-month highs near 1.2850

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD faces rejection once again near 1.2850 amid firmer WTI prices.
  • The major has room to rise further amid a bullish breakout and firmer RSI.  
  • The immediate downside could find some support at the 1.2790 price zone.

USD/CAD is extending its corrective pullback from three-month highs of 1.2846, now attacking the 1.2800 level amid a rebound in oil prices.

The pair fails to benefit from the resurgent US dollar demand across the board, as WTI rebounds over 2% so far this Monday.

Meanwhile, investors move past the mixed US and Canadian employment data, as they await the Bank of Canada (BOC) rate decision due to be announced on Wednesday.

Looking at USD/CAD’s daily chart, the bears have fought back control, as the price now looks to test the critical trendline resistance now support at 1.2791.

Despite the pullback, the bullish potential remains intact after the pair witnessed an upside breakout from the three-month-long falling trendline support last Thursday.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting just beneath the overbought territory, allowing more room for the upside.

Bulls will need to cross the multi-month highs to take on the September highs at 1.2896.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

On the downside, a firm break below the abovementioned strong support at 1.2791 could accentuate the correction towards Friday’s low of 1.2744.

The next bearish target is envisioned at 1.2700 if the selling pressure accelerates.

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2810
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.2837
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2646
Daily SMA50 1.2539
Daily SMA100 1.2579
Daily SMA200 1.2476
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2846
Previous Daily Low 1.2744
Previous Weekly High 1.2846
Previous Weekly Low 1.2713
Previous Monthly High 1.2837
Previous Monthly Low 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2807
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2783
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2772
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2707
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.267
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2874
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2976

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1300 as USD tracks firmer yields

EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1300 as USD tracks firmer yields

EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1300 as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mod. ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, US NFP data fails to dash hawkish Fed bias. Omicron updates and Fed sentiment to lead the way amid a quiet start to the week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3250 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD recaptures 1.3250 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250, extending the bounce flat amid the risk-on action in the European equities. Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the greenback and may cap gains amid Brexit uncertainties. Focus on Omicron updates and BOE-speak. 

GBP/USD News

Gold flat-lined below 100/200-DMAs confluence resistance Premium

Gold flat-lined below 100/200-DMAs confluence resistance

Gold witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first trading day of a new week. Hawkish Fed expectations, rebounding US bond yields, a stronger USD capped the upside. Easing Omicron fears boosted investors’ confidence and undermined the safe-haven metal.

Gold News

Crypto markets set to recover after recent flash crash

Crypto markets set to recover after recent flash crash

Bitcoin price recovery is in effect and suggests it could extend up to $53,687. Ethereum price eyes retest of $4,500 and $4,660 as markets recovery after December 4 flash crash. Ripple price locks in on the $1 psychological level as it hovers around $0.688.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures