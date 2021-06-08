USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls looking for an upside breakout

- USD/CAD bulls are stepping in and looking for a significant correction from weekly support.
- Hourly resistance has been broken, daily support has been established.
USD/CAD is shaping up for a bullish bias according to the confluence of recent hourly price action, a break of key structure and the daily and weekly chart outlooks.
The following illustrates the bullish bias from a daily perspective taking into account the market structures on various time frames.
1-hour chart
The hourly conditions are bullish with the move from overnight taking out what was presumed to be a critical level of resistance.
Instead, sellers gave way to the bulls and the area would now be expected to act as an area of support on a retest.
Daily chart
The daily chart shows that the price has corrected last week to what is expected to hold as a support area with the 61.8% aligned with the prior resistance looking left.
An upside breakout will be on the cards at this juncture so long as support holds.
This is in line with the hourly moves of late as well as with the weekly outlook where the price has stalled, consolidated and now has a higher probability of moving higher.
Weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
