USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 100-bar SMA, two-week-old resistance line

- USD/CAD wavers in a choppy range after notable comeback.
- Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor buyers but 1.2800 holds the gate for further upside.
- April 2018 lows can lure sellers should prices revisit sub-1.2700 area.
USD/CAD keeps trading between 1.2770 and 1.2798, currently around 1.2785, during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair bounced off a fresh multi-month low the previous day and turned the MACD green.
However, bulls are yet to cross the key upside hurdles, namely 100-bar SMA and a falling trend line from December 21 to retake the controls.
Hence, a clear break above 1.2800 will recall buyers targeting the late December tops near 1.2880 and the 1.2930 resistances.
It should, however, be noted that cautious sentiment will unless USD/CAD crosses the December high of 1.3010.
Meanwhile, fresh selling can wait for a downside break below the 1.2700 round-figure. Following that, April 2018 low near 1.2530/25 will lure the USD/CAD bears.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2787
|Today Daily Change
|60 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|1.2727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2793
|Daily SMA50
|1.2965
|Daily SMA100
|1.3082
|Daily SMA200
|1.3403
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2876
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2714
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2729
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2743
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2751
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls fail to resist above 0.77, eyes on Georgia run off election
AUD/USD is battling 0.7700 amid broad US dollar weakness on the return of risk appetite in Asia. Positive coronavirus vaccine results, expectations for a Democrat-controlled US Senate and more significant fiscal stimulus boost the risk sentiment.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3600 amid fresh UK lockdown
GBP/USD bounces off 50-bar SMA towards regaining 1.3600. The cable dropped the most in two weeks on Monday as the UK announced fresh lockdown measures to tame the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Gold pulls back from two-month highs, but bias remains bullish
Gold has backed off from multi-month highs of $1946 seen early today. The bullish breakout confirmed on Monday remains valid. Prices jumped over 2% on Monday, forming a bullish marubozu candle and confirming an upside break of the falling channel.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.