USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attacking the upside, eyes towards 1.2500

- USD/CAD is leaning with a bullish bias from a weekly, daily and hourly perspective.
- The bulls are on the verge of a break of the daily H&S neckline.
USD/CAD has been on the backfoot for the month of October so far and sharply so. However, there appears to be a short of momentum into the bull's hands which is illustrated in the following top-down analysis below:
USD/CAD weekly chart
The weekly chart is showing signs of stability at this juncture and a retest of the old support that would be expected to act as resistance this time around is a high probability. This would equate to a bid from what is looking like the makings of a dynamic supporting trendline into the neckline of the M-formation near 1.2500. Should that hold, then the risks will shift to the downside for a restest of the territory below the dynamic support.
USD/CAD daily chart
From a daily perspective, we have the makings of a reverse head and shoulders which aligns with the weekly bullish outlook. If the price breaks the neckline resistance, then there will be more resistance expected within the 11 Oct daily candle's range. this could lead to rejection on the first attempt and a restest of the H&S's neckline near to 1.2410 prior to the move into the weekly chart's neckline target near 1.2500.
USD/CAD hourly chart
The hourly chart also represents a bullish bias in that the price has already corrected to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent bullish hourly impulse. This is a level where demand could lead to an eventual rally and fresh bullish impulse, in line with the break of the daily H&S neckline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
