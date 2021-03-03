USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack weekly resistance line around 1.2650

- USD/CAD extends bounce off six-week-old horizontal support.
- Upbeat RSI conditions pushes bulls towards 200-bar SMA.
- February’s multi-month low will lure the bears below the key support.
USD/CAD picks up bids around 1.2657, up 0.10% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote battles a downward sloping trend line from Monday while stretching bounce off a horizontal support area established since January 21.
Given the absence of overbought RSI conditions, coupled with the sustained recovery from key support, USD/CAD is up for extending the latest run-up beyond the immediate 1.2660 hurdle.
Following that, the USD/CAD bulls will again try to cross the 200-bar SMA, at 1.2702 now, while eyeing the 1.2760-65 resistance area.
Alternatively, a pullback from the current levels needs to provide a decisive break below the stated support-zone near 1.2610-2600 to recall the USD/CAD sellers.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s weakness past-1.2600 will not hesitate to challenge the multi-month low marked in February, around 1.2470.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2656
|Today Daily Change
|35 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.2621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2678
|Daily SMA50
|1.2721
|Daily SMA100
|1.2871
|Daily SMA200
|1.3124
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2777
