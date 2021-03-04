USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish wedge breakout in play, OPEC+ decision/Powell’s speech awaited

- USD/CAD oscillated in a narrow trading range through the mid-European session.
- A breakout through a falling wedge pattern supports prospects for additional gains.
- Bulls might aim for a move beyond the 1.2700 mark and test the 1.2745 supply zone.
The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The pair was last seen trading just above mid-1.2600s, nearly unchanged for the day.
Strong follow-through US dollar buying was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2630 region. Apart from this, a modest pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and remained supportive. That said, investors preferred to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the North American session. This, along with nervousness ahead of the OPEC+ decision on production quotas, further held traders from placing directional bets.
From a technical perspective, the intraday downtick managed to find decent support near a four-day-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint. The mentioned resistance-turned-support constituted the formation of a bullish falling wedge on short-term charts. Given that the USD/CAD pair, so far, has managed to find acceptance above the pattern resistance, the intraday bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, a move back towards weekly tops, around the 1.2700 mark, looks a distinct possibility.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have recovered from the negative territory and maintained their bullish bias on hourly charts. This, in turn, further supports prospects for an extension of the recent goodish bounce from multi-year lows. A sustained strength beyond the 1.2700 mark will reaffirm the constructive outlook and push the USD/CAD pair back towards the 1.2745 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2630 region might continue to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the lower boundary of the wedge, around the 1.2600-1.2590 region, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term bullish bias. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2656
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2647
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2671
|Daily SMA50
|1.2717
|Daily SMA100
|1.2866
|Daily SMA200
|1.3118
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2659
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2593
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2634
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2672
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2738
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
