USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish above, bearish below, potential trend-line breakouts in focus

- The price of USD/CAD is at a crossroads where it is almost made or break time.
- From a swing trade perspective, there are bearish and bullish scenarios that could come into play depending on how things now develop in the daily chart.
USD/CAD has been in a chop over the past week as the US dollar struggles to make a strong case one way or the other.
Technically, the price of the pair is at a juncture where analysis done from a longer-term time frame pulls out two scenarios, depending what goes down on the daily time frame over the next day or so if it doesn't just continue to consolidate that is above and below the structure.
The following monthly chart has the pair testing a key trend line support:
If the pair breaks the trendline, there are two potential scenarios which crop up on the weekly time frames as follows:
Weekly scenario 1
As we can see, the price is testing below the bullish trendline and is en route for a test of the counter trendline.
A so-called 'fake out' trade could lead to a restest and break of the bullish trendline, a test of the upper structure, a retest of the bullish trendline and then a subsequent bullish breakout for long traders to take advantage of.
Weekly scenario 2
In this scenario, bears will be looking to see that the bullish trendline acts as a resistant on a retest from which a discount and confirmed structure would equate to a higher probability trade set-up for a short towards a targeted downside structure target.
Bullish above, bearish below
From a daily perspective, the price is below a structure that should it continue to fail on attempts higher and above, then the bearish scenario above could be in play.
However, if the bulls manage to get above the structure, then the bullish scenario will be supported by two strong and tested dynamic trendline supports, leaning the probabilities of a successful long in the trader's favour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
