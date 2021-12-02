USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears stepping in a daily resistance

The price could be on the verge of a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement which meets the 1.2780s which can be a focus for the sessions ahead.

The daily chart is showing the price had retraced 50% of the prior bullish impose in a correction and then continued to print a higher high. It has run int a wall of resistance and would be expected to pull back on the lower time frames before extending higher.

However, the following is an analysis of the daily and hourly charts that arrived at a meanwhile bearish conclusion as the price deteriorates in daily resistance.

USD/CAD has been in the hands of the bulls in a sharp recovery in the US dollar . The market's risk profile is something that is weighing on both the commodities sector, especially oil, and the Canadian dollar.

