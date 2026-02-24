The USD/JPY pair edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and looks to build on the previous day's bounce from the 154.00 mark. Spot prices currently trade just below the 155.00 psychological mark, up nearly 0.15% for the day, though the upside seems limited amid a mixed fundamental backdrop.

Investors remain worried about Japan's fiscal health amid expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will announce more stimulus to boost the economy. Furthermore, Japan's weak Q4 GDP growth figures seem to have tempered market expectations for an immediate rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which, in turn, undermines the Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.

Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) turns out to be another factor lending support to the currency pair. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems limited on the back of growing worries about the economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's new global tariffs of 15%. Moreover, bets for more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) should keep a lid on the USD and the USD/JPY pair.

Meanwhile, the dovish Fed outlook marks a significant divergence in comparison to the growing acceptance that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path. Furthermore, reports suggest that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent personally led a January “rate check” during the JPY's sharp slide towards the 158 against the USD amid political uncertainty ahead of Japan’s lower house election.

This keeps the risk of a joint intervention to stem any meaningful JPY downfall and should contribute to capping the USD/JPY pair. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. This, along with speeches from influential FOMC members, might provide some impetus to the buck and the USD/JPY pair.