USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears look for entries below nine-week-old support line

- USD/CAD remains depressed after refreshing two-week low the previous day.
- Sustained trading below short-term SMAs, normal RSI conditions favor sellers.
USD/CAD eases to 1.3130 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The pair dropped to the fresh lows since October 21 on Wednesday but couldn’t successfully break an upward sloping trend line from September 01.
However, the inability to rise past-21-day and 50-day SMAs join the absence of oversold RSI conditions to suggest the quote’s further downside.
Hence, USD/CAD bears are waiting for a clear break of the stated support line, at 1.3107 now, for fresh entries. It should be noted that the 1.3100 threshold can offer an additional filter to the south.
During the pair’s weakness past-1.3100, the previous month’s low near 1.3080 and 1.3040 support can offer an intermediate halt before highlighting September’s bottom close to 1.2995 for the USD/CAD sellers.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond the 50-day SMA level of 1.3206 becomes necessary for the buyers to enter.
Following that the 1.3300 round-figure and the late-October top near 1.3390 should be in the spotlight.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3135
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.3152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3193
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3323
|Daily SMA200
|1.3546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.339
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3125
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3353
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
