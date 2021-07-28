USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 38.2% Fibonacci retracement

USD/CAD fails to capitalize the previous session’s gains on Wednesday.

Bulls face stiff resistance near the 1.2580-1.2620 zone.

Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with negative bias.

USD/CAD accumulates losses on Wednesday in the European trading session. The pair opened higher, however, not able to preserve the momentum and retreated towards the lower level.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2580, down 0.17% for the day.

USD/CAD daily chart

On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has been taking strong support near the 1.2550 level with multiple bottom formations.

If price remains below the session low, it could test the previous day’s low at 1.2538 as the first downside target.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds over the oversold with bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD could intensify the selling pressure toward the 1.2500 horizontal support level.

Next, the USD/CAD bears would aim for the 50% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the low of 1.2129, at 1.2477.

Alternatively, if price moves higher then it could be to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2650.

A daily close above the mentioned level would prompt bulls to continue with the prevailing upside momentum.

The next area of support for the market participant would be the 1.2700 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of July 21 at 1.2730.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.258 Today Daily Change -0.0022 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1.2602 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2518 Daily SMA50 1.2313 Daily SMA100 1.237 Daily SMA200 1.2608 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2605 Previous Daily Low 1.2538 Previous Weekly High 1.2808 Previous Weekly Low 1.2526 Previous Monthly High 1.2487 Previous Monthly Low 1.2007 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2579 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2564 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2559 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2515 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2492 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2625 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2648 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2691



