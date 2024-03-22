USD/CAD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.3600 as US Dollar advances on solid US economic outlook

- USD/CAD marches toward 1.3600 amid renewed US Dollar’s strength.
- The US economy exhibits a firm footing on the grounds of labor market and consumer spending.
- Expectations for BoC lowering interest rates sooner escalate due to easing price pressures.
The USD/CAD pair rises to 1.3570 in Friday’s European session on a buoyant US Dollar. The Loonie asset is expected to continue its upside move as the appeal for safe-haven assets remains upbeat.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to a fresh two-week high at 104.20 on upbeat Existing Home Sales data for February, released on Thursday. Sales of pre-owned residences rose by 4.38 Million, the most in a year, against expectations of 3.94 Million and the prior reading of 4.00 Million. This demonstrates improving United States economic prospects despite interest rates remaining historically high in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
Compared with other developed economies, the US economic outlook is stronger due to robust consumer spending and upbeat labor market conditions. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is not expected to rush for rate cuts as inflation remains higher than expected in February, strengthening the US Dollar.
Meanwhile, price pressures in the Canadian economy are decelerating at a faster pace, boosting expectations for the Bank of Canada (BoC) to reduce interest rates sooner.
USD/CAD approaches the horizontal resistance of the Ascending Triangle pattern formed on a daily timeframe, plotted from December 7 high at 1.3620. The upward-sloping border of the aforementioned pattern is placed from December 27 low at 1.3177. The chart pattern exhibits a sharp volatility contraction.
The near-term appeal is bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3520 continues to provide support to the US Dollar bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among investors.
The Loonie asset would observe a fresh upside if it breaks above December 7 high at 1.3620. This will drive the asset towards May 26 high at 1.3655, followed by the round-level resistance of 1.3700.
On the flip side, a downside move below February 22 low at 1.3441 would expose the asset to February 9 low at 1.3413. A breakdown below the latter would extend downside towards January 15 low at 1.3382.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3566
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.353
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3527
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3505
|Daily SMA200
|1.3485
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3542
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3456
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3552
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3459
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3606
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3366
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3509
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0800 after German IFO survey
EUR/USD is recovering losses above 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. The pair found some support from the upbeat German IFO survey. But the rebound remains elusive amid the extended US Dollar recovery and souring risk sentiment. ECB and Fed speakers eyed.
GBP/USD surrenders 1.2600 amid unabated USD demand
GBP/USD is trading deep in the red below 1.2600 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed Retail Sales declined by 0.4% on a yearly basis in February. The US Dollar rebounds firmly amid risk-aversion and ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold price extends its steady intraday descent amid broad-based USD strength
Gold price (XAU/USD) continues losing ground through the early part of the European session on Friday and now looks to extend the overnight retracement slide from the record peak.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.
A week full of surprises
The second big surprise of the week came from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The Swiss cut the interest rate by 25bp to 1.5% yesterday, in a surprise move and became the first major central bank to cut rates.