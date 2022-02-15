USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-SMA tests sellers above 1.2700

- USD/CAD remains pressured on breaking weekly support line after two-day downtrend.
- Steady RSI, failures to cross six-week-old resistance line keep bears hopeful.
- 200-SMA becomes the key support, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to upside filters.
USD/CAD remains on the back foot around 1.2720 during Wednesday’s initial Asian session, keeping the previously downbeat tone with reservations.
After multiple failures to cross a downward sloping trend line from January 06, the Loonie pair broke a one-week-old rising support line the previous day. The bearish bias also gains support from the RSI line.
However, a clear downside break of the 50-SMA level, around 0.7115 by the press time, becomes necessary for the USD/CAD sellers.
Also acting as a downside filter is the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2021 to January 2022 downside, around 1.2705, as well as the 1.2700 threshold.
Should the pair bears dominate past 1.2700, the 200-SMA level around 1.2650 will regain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may initially battle the support-turned-resistance line around 1.2730 ahead of challenging the 61.8% Fibo. level close to 1.2770.
Though, USD/CAD bulls remain unconvinced before witnessing a clear upside break of the aforementioned six-week-old resistance line, close to 1.2785.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2722
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2784
|Previous Daily Low
|1.272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 61.8% golden ratio, but bears are in the slipstream
EUR/USD bulls stay in control and target a deeper correction for the day ahead. The 61.8% ratio is within reach, but Russia remains a threat and the bulls are not out of the woods yet.
GBP/USD seesawed in an extensive trading range but stabilized around 1.3540s
As the North American sesión ends, the British pound advances in the day amid an improved market mood, inferred by easing tensions in the Russia/Ukraine conflict in Eastern Europe. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3540. Tuesday’s session witnessed a GBP/USD pair fluctuating in the tops/bottoms of the daily range.
Gold's corrective decline may continue once below 1,841.40
Easing tensions in the Ukrainian border weighed on safe-haven assets, gold got smashed. The better market mood persists despite the latest comments from Putin. XAU is in a corrective decline and could turn bearish on a break below a Fibonacci support level.
Crypto forms higher lows, begin new bull market
Bitcoin price sees bulls swallow up the entire trading range of the past eight days. Ethereum price hits $3,000 and extends the intraday bull rally above $3,100. XRP price prepares for launch to hit $1.00.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.