USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA guards immediate downside below 1.3600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD recedes from 1.3580 but stays above near-term key moving average.
  • Bullish MACD signals also favor the buyers expecting to confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
  • A resistance-turned-support line from July 14 increases hardships for the bears.

USD/CAD eases to 1.3575 during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair seesaws around 50% Fibonacci retracement of July14-16 fall while also saying beyond 200-HMA. Also confirming the bullish bias is the MACD histogram and the quote’s sustained trading beyond a descending trend line from Tuesday.

As a result, the buyers can portray another attempt to cross 1.3600 round-figures with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3590 acting as immediate resistance.

During the pair’s sustained rise past-1.3600, 1.3630 and the monthly high near 1.3645/50 become the key as a break of which will recall June 26 top near 1.3715.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-HMA can’t be considered as a green signal for the bears as the resistance-turned-support line, currently around 1.3530, raises the bars for sellers.

Should there be extended weakness below 1.3530, 1.3500 and June 23 low near 1.3485 will return to the charts.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3571
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.3575
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3586
Daily SMA50 1.3681
Daily SMA100 1.3838
Daily SMA200 1.3508
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3581
Previous Daily Low 1.3502
Previous Weekly High 1.3632
Previous Weekly Low 1.3491
Previous Monthly High 1.3802
Previous Monthly Low 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3532
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3524
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3473
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3445
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3604
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3632
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3683

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data

EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.

GBP/USD News

Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall

Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall

Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.

Read more

Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level

Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level

Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.

Gold News

WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak

WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak

WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures