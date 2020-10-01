USD/CAD Price Analysis: 100-bar SMA, monthly support line probe bears below 1.3300

- USD/CAD bounces off a nine-day low towards regaining the 1.3000 threshold.
- Nearly oversold RSI conditions join strong supports to limit further downside.
- September month’s high becomes the key resistance, 1.3330 can restrict the latest bounce.
USD/CAD consolidates the recent losses while taking rounds to 1.3285 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Friday. The quote dropped heavily during the last two days after taking a U-turn from the highest since August 03. Sellers seem to follow RSI conditions near the strong supports.
Among them, the 100-bar SMA level of 1.3268 offers the adjacent challenge to the further downside before an ascending trend line from September 01, at 1.3250 now. Also likely to question the pair’s short-term downside is the early September high near 1.3260.
In a case where the USD/CAD bears ignore expectedly oversold RSI and dominate past-1.3250, the 1.3200 round-figure and the mid-September low near 1.3130 will flash on their radars.
Alternatively, multiple resistances around 1.3330 and 1.3345/50 can question the USD/CAD buyers above 1.3300.
However, the pair’s ability to stay strong beyond 1.3350 will direct the rise towards the September-end top near 1.3420.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3284
|Today Daily Change
|-35 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.3319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3239
|Daily SMA50
|1.3249
|Daily SMA100
|1.3443
|Daily SMA200
|1.3528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3421
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3302
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
