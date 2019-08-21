USD/CAD plummets to lows, around mid-1.3200s post-Canadian CPI

Hotter-than-expected Canadian CPI exerts some heavy pressure in the last hour.

Bullish Crude Oil prices add to the selling bias amid a subdued USD price action.

The downside seems limited ahead of Wednesday’s release of FOMC minutes.

The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the early North-American session and tumbled to fresh session lows - around mid-1.3200s - post-Canadian CPI figures.

CAD boosted by bullish Oil prices/hotter CPI

According to the latest report, Canadian headline consumer inflation - as measured by CPI - came in hotter than expected and edged up by 0.5% in July, helping the yearly rate to hold steady at 2.0% as against consensus estimates pointing to a fall to 1.7%.



This against the backdrop of the ongoing bullish run in Crude Oil prices provided a strong boost to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and exerted some heavy downward pressure on the major though mixed readings from the BoC's core CPI helped limit the downside.



Meanwhile, a subdued US Dollar price action - despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields - did little to lend any support or stall the sharp intraday slide ahead of the next big event risk - the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes.

Technical levels to watch