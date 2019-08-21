USD/CAD plummets to lows, around mid-1.3200s post-Canadian CPI

- Hotter-than-expected Canadian CPI exerts some heavy pressure in the last hour.
- Bullish Crude Oil prices add to the selling bias amid a subdued USD price action.
- The downside seems limited ahead of Wednesday’s release of FOMC minutes.
The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the early North-American session and tumbled to fresh session lows - around mid-1.3200s - post-Canadian CPI figures.
CAD boosted by bullish Oil prices/hotter CPI
According to the latest report, Canadian headline consumer inflation - as measured by CPI - came in hotter than expected and edged up by 0.5% in July, helping the yearly rate to hold steady at 2.0% as against consensus estimates pointing to a fall to 1.7%.
This against the backdrop of the ongoing bullish run in Crude Oil prices provided a strong boost to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and exerted some heavy downward pressure on the major though mixed readings from the BoC's core CPI helped limit the downside.
Meanwhile, a subdued US Dollar price action - despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields - did little to lend any support or stall the sharp intraday slide ahead of the next big event risk - the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3232
|Daily SMA50
|1.3185
|Daily SMA100
|1.3299
|Daily SMA200
|1.3314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly High
|1.334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3184
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3332
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3287
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3378
