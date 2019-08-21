Canada: Annual CPI stays unchanged at 2% vs. 1.7% expected

- Annual CPI comes in higher than expected in Canada.
- USD/CAD drops sharply to 1.3250 area after data.
According to the inflation report published by Statistics Canada, the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) in July stayed unchanged at 2% to beat the market expectation of 1.7%. Following June's decline of 0.2%, monthly CPI arrived at +0.5% on a monthly basis in July.
Additionally, the Bank of Canada's core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in at 2% on a yearly basis in July to fall short of analysts' estimate of 2.3%.
With the initial market reaction, the Loonie gathered strength against its major peers and the USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.3255.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
