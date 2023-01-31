USD/CAD pares the biggest daily gains in two weeks below 1.3400 amid sluggish Oil price, Canada GDP eyed

- USD/CAD retreats from intraday high, consolidates the biggest daily gains in a fortnight.
- Covid-linked headlines put a floor under the Oil price after it dropped amid risk-aversion, fears of more supplies.
- Market sentiment remains divided ahead of the key data/events.
- Canada GDP for November, US CB Consumer Confidence can entertain traders ahead of FOMC.
USD/CAD runs out of ammunition to extend the previous day’s rebound amid sluggish markets on early Tuesday. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the pause in the Oil price downturn, as well as the halt in the risk-aversion wave, ahead of Canada’s monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
That said, WTI crude oil pauses the two-day downtrend near $78.00 as hopes of an end to the Covid woes renew energy demand hopes. Earlier in the data, the news suggesting US President Joe Biden’s administration’s readiness to revoke the Covid-led emergencies appeared to have favored the sentiment of late. On Monday, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, reported by Reuters, “China's current wave of COVID-19 infections is nearing an end, and there was no significant rebound in cases during the Lunar New Year holiday.”
Elsewhere, headlines from Chinese media signaling the state banks’ cheap loans to spur consumption in Beijing also underpin the cautious optimism.
However, the anxiety ahead of this week’s top-tier central bank events and the US jobs report, not to forget China’s return from one-week-long Lunar New year (LNY) holidays, seems to challenge the risk-on mood and keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful.
Additionally, Monday’s upbeat prints of the US Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January, which jumped to -8.4 while adding 11.6 points and marking the highest reading since May 2022, also underpin the bullish bias surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite downbeat Wall Street performance whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain unchanged at around 3.55% after posting a three-day winning streak in the last.
Looking forward, Canadian GDP for November, expected 0.0% versus 0.1% prior may offer immediate directions to the Loonie pair ahead of the fourth quarter (Q4) US Employment Cost Index (ECI) and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence gauge for January for clear directions. That said, forecasts suggest the US Consumer sentiment gauge to improve but a likely softer print of the US ECI, likely easing to 1.1% from 1.2%, could strengthen the dovish bias surrounding the Fed and tease the USD/CAD bears.
Technical analysis
The monthly falling wedge bullish chart pattern, currently between 1.3410 and 1.3290, keeps the USD/CAD buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3384
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3389
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3424
|Daily SMA50
|1.3501
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3389
|Previous Daily Low
|1.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3428
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3449
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3509
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers to near 0.7050 on upbeat Chinese official PMIs
AUD/USD is recovering ground near 0.7050, helped by the upbeat Chinese NBS PMIs for January. The Aussie pair dropped on the dismal Australian monthly Retail Sales data (Dec). Broad US Dollar weakness is keeping the pair afloat amid a cautious mood.
EUR/USD probes three-day downtrend near mid-1.0800s, Eurozone GDP, US Consumer Confidence eyed
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.0850 as traders reassess the previous bearish bias amid Tuesday’s sluggish mid-Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair also takes clues from the market’s sigh of relief after a downbeat start to the key week.
Gold declines toward $1,920 as Fed looks set to hike interest rates further
Gold price is scaling downside towards the immediate support of $1,920.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has been displaying a topsy-turvy move amid rising traction for the US Dollar Index (DXY) ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for Wednesday.
FTX sister company Alameda Research files $445.8 million lawsuit against Voyager Digital
The FTX saga took a rather interesting turn on Monday after the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's sister company, Alameda Research, filed a lawsuit against another bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital. Seeking recovery of the loan repayments made by Alameda, the company dragged Voyager to court.
Pressure building rate hike week
Pressures are building as we head into a flurry of major western central bank hikes. The economies of Europe, UK and the USA have been at the core of the past year’s slow down and consumer sentiment and other indicators remain incredibly worrisome. The data abounds.