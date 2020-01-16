USD/CAD: Overvalued, to drop to 1.29 in six months – Danske Bank

According to analysts from Danske Bank, the USD/CAD looks overvalued. They forecast the pair will move to the downside over the next twelve months.
Key Quotes:
“An improved global economic outlook, alongside higher oil prices, has contributed to a stronger Loonie. Meanwhile, the latest string of domestic data releases has generally disappointed, which keeps alive the possibility of a Bank of Canada rate cut in 2020. The 22 January meeting is very important for our view but, for now, we stick to our view of two rate cuts this year, while markets price slightly less than one. Fundamentally, we still regard USD/CAD as overvalued, with fair-value estimates in the low 1.20s.”
“We forecast USD/CAD at 1.32 in 1M, but keep rest of our forecast profile unchanged at 1.32 in 3M, 1.29 in 6M and 1.27 in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from the highs after strong US retail sales
EUR/USD has retreated back toward 1.1150 after US retail sales beat expectations with 0.5% on the control group. Earlier, the upbeat ECB minutes supported the euro.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof
Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.
Gold remains subdued in mid 1550s during receding demand for safe-haven assets
The price of gold is currently trading at $1,551.20 having travelled from a high of $1,558.09 to a low of $1,548.16 in a risk-on environment.
USD/JPY hits fresh daily highs, eyes monthly highs
The USD/JPY rose further during the American session reaching a fresh daily high above 110.00 but it remained under the weekly top it hit on Tuesday at 110.20.