USD/CAD loses recovery momentum near 1.2700 ahead of Canada GDP data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD edged higher toward 1.2700 following Monday's sharp decline.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 91.00.
  • Investors await Gross Domestic Product data from Canada.

The USD/CAD pair closed the first day of the week in the negative territory but regained its traction ahead of key macroeconomic data releases on Tuesday. Although the pair seems to have lost some momentum after climbing to a daily high of 1.2699, it stays in the positive territory, rising 0.15% at 1.2664.

USD preserves its strength

The US Dollar Index (DXY) posted modest daily gains on Monday as the rising US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback stay resilient against its rivals. With the market mood turning cautious, the DXY continues to push higher and was last seen gaining 0.17% at 91.20. Reflecting the sour sentiment, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.42% on the day.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up nearly 1% at $60.80 on Tuesday, helping the commodity-sensitive loonie limit its losses.

Later in the session, Statistics Canada will release the December and fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures. The market consensus points to an expansion of 0.3% on a monthly basis in December and a stronger-than-expected reading could provide a boost to CAD and weigh on USD/CAD.

The US economic docket will feature the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2668
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.2655
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2687
Daily SMA50 1.2727
Daily SMA100 1.2876
Daily SMA200 1.313
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.274
Previous Daily Low 1.2645
Previous Weekly High 1.273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2468
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2681
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.262
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2525
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2714
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2774
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

