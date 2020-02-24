USD/CAD jumps to near 2-week tops, around 1.3300 mark

- USD/CAD regained positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
- Resurgent USD demand, a slump in oil prices remained supportive of the move.
The USD/CAD pair climbed to near two-week tops during the early European session on Monday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 1.3300 mark.
A combination of factors – including some renewed US dollar buying and weaker oil prices – assisted the pair to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and build on the previous session's attempted bounce from the 1.3200 round-figure mark, or three-week lows.
USD/CAD supported by a combination of factors
Market concerns over deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak were further fueled by reports indicating a rise in the number of confirmed cases in Italy. This eventually triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and benefitted the greenback's perceived safe-haven status.
Apart from resurgent USD demand, an intraday slump in crude oil prices, now down over 3.5% for the day, weighed heavily on the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further collaborated to the pair's goodish intraday positive move to the highest level since February 11.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release, either from the US or Canada. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD demand and drive oil prices, which might eventually contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3218
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3251
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.327
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3227
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3326
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid upbeat IFO data, coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850 as the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1. Coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Forex Today: Coronavirus consumes markets, Gold eyeing $1,700, German data awaited
Coronavirus: The respiratory disease continues spreading and is taking its toll. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sounded the alarm over the outbreak at the Communist Party's gathering.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.