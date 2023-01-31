USD/CAD juggles around 1.3300 as investors await Fed policy decision for fresh cues

- USD/CAD has turned sideways around 1.300 ahead of the interest rate decision by the Fed.
- The USD Index and Treasury yields dropped as the Fed is highly expected to announce a smaller interest rate hike.
- Oil prices recovered dramatically after upbeat China’s official PMI data.
The USD/CAD pair is displaying a back-and-forth move around the immediate support of 1.3300 in the early Tokyo session. The Loonie asset witnessed an immense sell-off on Tuesday after a decline in the United States Employment Cost Index improved the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) sensed intensified selling as a decline in the labor cost index bolstered the expectations of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The USD Index dropped firmly below 101.70 after failing to sustain an auction above the 102.00 resistance. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are showing some losses after a fantastic Tuesday, portraying a caution in the overall upbeat market mood. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.51%.
The FX domain is going through sheer volatility as investors are awaiting the release of the interest rate decision by the Fed. Fed chair Jerome Powell is highly expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.50-4.75% range, therefore investors are much concerned about the further roadmap of achieving a 2% inflation target.
Analysts at TD Securities are of the view that The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to emphasize that despite slowing the pace of rate increases it is still determined to reach the terminal rate projected in the December dot plot.”
On the Loonie front, monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Nov) expanded by 0.1% while the street was expecting flat growth. A minor change in the GDP numbers might not force the Bank of Canada (BoC) to change its stance of remaining paused on interest rates. Last week, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem announced a pause in their interest rate hiking spell after pushing interest rates by 25 bps to 4.5%.
Meanwhile, oil prices recovered sharply on Tuesday after investors shrugged off uncertainty about global recession as the western central banks are set to announce fresh hikes to contain stubborn inflation. Also, upbeat China’s official PMI data-infused fresh blood into the oil price. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices strengthen the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3306
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|1.3389
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3424
|Daily SMA50
|1.3501
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3389
|Previous Daily Low
|1.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3428
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3449
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3509
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD drops post-testing strength of the consolidation breakdown
The NZD/USD pair has resumed its downside journey after a pullback move to near 0.6440 in the Asian session. The kiwi asset is unable to keep up its feet amid the release of lower-than-anticipated New Zealand Employment data.
EUR/USD bulls eye a move to test 1.0900/20
EUR/USD is at an important juncture on the charts ahead of the Federal Reserve event whereby there are prospects of a significant correction if the market finds itself wrong on the Fed. However, in the meanwhile, a move to test 1.0920 could be on the cards.
Gold's fades rebound ahead of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery beyond $1,930-28 as the market braces for the key Federal Reserve (Fed) verdict on Wednesday. The yellow metal managed to cheer the broad US Dollar weakness, backed by the United States data and firmer equities.
United Kingdom Finance Ministry proposes new crypto regulations, focus on consumer protection
The UK Treasury published the consultation paper on Wednesday, requesting feedback from industry members and experts. The new rules include setting up a regime for cryptocurrency lending platforms.
On the brink of recession? ECB, inflation and what should investors do
While prices have started to decline moderately, they’re still nowhere near any economically reasonable level. So, the question remains whether a recession is inevitable. If it is, how severe will it be and is there anything retail investors can do to protect themselves?