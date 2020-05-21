USD/CAD holds comfortably above 1.3900 mark, lacks follow-through amid rallying oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD edges higher on Thursday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
  • Escalating US-China tensions benefitted the USD’s perceived safe-haven status.
  • The ongoing bullish run in oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped gains.

The USD/CAD pair held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and was last seen trading with modest gains, comfortably above the 1.3900 round-figure mark. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the pair remained well within a three-day-old trading range.

Growing market fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections and concerns over worsening US-China relations took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This coupled with Wednesday's dovish sounding FOMC meeting minutes benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status, which turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.

Tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after the US President Donald Trump accused China of running a massive disinformation campaign and mishandling the coronavirus outbreak at the initial stage. Adding to this, the US Senate passed a bill that could block some Chinese companies from selling shares on the American stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, a modest pickup in the USD demand, to some extent, was negated by the ongoing bullish momentum in crude oil prices. Signs of gradual demand recovery and a big drop in the US stockpiles led to the sixth consecutive day of a positive move in oil prices, which underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and kept a lid on any strong gains for the major.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair might have formed a strong base near mid-1.3800s and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Flash Manufacturing PMI. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3928
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4022
Daily SMA50 1.4085
Daily SMA100 1.366
Daily SMA200 1.3439
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3961
Previous Daily Low 1.3868
Previous Weekly High 1.4141
Previous Weekly Low 1.3901
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3926
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.386
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3818
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3768
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3952
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4003
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4045

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions, mixed PMIs

EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions, mixed PMIs

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, down from the highs. Rising Sino-American tensions are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. Eurozone flash PMIs are mixed with Germany's manufacturing PMI missing expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs

GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs

GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar. 

GBP/USD News

US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?

US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?

The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.

Read more

Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD

Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD

Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the $1735 region.

Gold News

WTI: Bulls in command above $34.00

WTI: Bulls in command above $34.00

WTI refreshes a 10-week top above the $34 mark, currently up over 2% so far. A two-week-old rising trend line, overbought RSI conditions check the bulls. An ascending support line from April 28 restricts short-term fall.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures