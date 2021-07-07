USD/CAD hits fresh two months highs above 1.2500 before Fed's minutes

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar gains momentum ahead of the FOMC minutes.
  • USD/CAD is also boosted by lower crude oil prices and risk aversion.

The USD/CAD gained momentum on the back of a rally of the US dollar across the board ahead of the FOMC minutes and climbed to 1.2518, reaching the highest level since April.

Market participants await the FOMC minutes. The document will be watched closely for hints about the future of asset purchases and also regarding forward guidance. The US dollar has been rising sharply prior to the minutes, while at the same time, US yields tumbled.

The US 10-year yield dropped to 1.29%, the lowest since February but did not weigh on the greenback. The DXY rose to 92.85, the highest in two months, and is up by 0.15%.

In Wall Street, equity prices managed to erase losses and are now on positive ground. Still, the tone looks dominated by precaution. Crude oil prices are falling sharply for the second day in a row, explaining why the loonie is the worst performer among the G10 space. The WTI recently bottomed at $71.05, the weakest level since June 18.

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.251
Today Daily Change 0.0049
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.2461
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2304
Daily SMA50 1.2201
Daily SMA100 1.2383
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2495
Previous Daily Low 1.2303
Previous Weekly High 1.245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2288
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2421
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2376
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2344
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2228
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2153
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2536
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2728

 

 

