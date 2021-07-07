USD/CAD hits fresh two months highs above 1.2500 before Fed's minutes

- US dollar gains momentum ahead of the FOMC minutes.
- USD/CAD is also boosted by lower crude oil prices and risk aversion.
The USD/CAD gained momentum on the back of a rally of the US dollar across the board ahead of the FOMC minutes and climbed to 1.2518, reaching the highest level since April.
Market participants await the FOMC minutes. The document will be watched closely for hints about the future of asset purchases and also regarding forward guidance. The US dollar has been rising sharply prior to the minutes, while at the same time, US yields tumbled.
The US 10-year yield dropped to 1.29%, the lowest since February but did not weigh on the greenback. The DXY rose to 92.85, the highest in two months, and is up by 0.15%.
In Wall Street, equity prices managed to erase losses and are now on positive ground. Still, the tone looks dominated by precaution. Crude oil prices are falling sharply for the second day in a row, explaining why the loonie is the worst performer among the G10 space. The WTI recently bottomed at $71.05, the weakest level since June 18.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.251
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2304
|Daily SMA50
|1.2201
|Daily SMA100
|1.2383
|Daily SMA200
|1.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2153
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
