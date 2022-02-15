USD/CAD grinds higher around 1.2750 as softer oil prices battle risk-aversion

- USD/CAD seesaws near intraday high as traders struggle amid sour sentiment.
- WTI crude oil consolidates recent gains around the key resistance line.
- Russia-Ukraine headlines, Canadian politics will be important for near-term directions, Fedspeak, US data should be eyed too.
USD/CAD retreats from intraday surrounding 1.2750 ahead of Tuesday’s European session, printing mild gains after reversing from a one-week top the previous day.
A pullback in the prices of Canada’s key export item, WTI crude oil, seems to underpin the Loonie pair’s latest run-up. That said, WTI prints 0.35% intraday losses around $92.90 by the press time, portraying a pullback from a seven-month-old resistance line amid overbought RSI conditions.
Also favoring the quote could be the gradual recovery from intraday low by the US Dollar Index (DXY), mainly due to the Russia-linked risk-off mood. Headlines conveying satellite images of multiple pre-war measures near the Russia-Ukraine border seem to have recently weighed on the market sentiment, which in turn could have favored the DXY amid faster rate hike expectations from the Fed.
However, hopes of overcoming the truckers’ protests that paralyzed North America’s biggest trade route challenge USD/CAD bears. “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday activated rarely used emergency powers in an effort to end protests that have shut some U.S. border crossings and paralyzed parts of the capital,” said Reuters.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields are intraday losses around 1.98%, down 1.5 basis points (bps), whereas the S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive at the latest. On Monday, the bond coupons regained upside momentum after stepping back from a 2.5-year high on Friday whereas the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red, despite mildly positive week-start performance.
Looking forward, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, expected 9.1% YoY versus 9.7% prior, as well as the Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, bearing the market consensus of 12 versus -0.7% previous readouts, will direct intraday moves of the USD/CAD pair. However, major attention will be given to Russia-Ukraine headlines and Fedspeak, not to forget weekly oil inventory details and Canadian political news.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD remains sidelined between a six-week-old descending resistance line and the 100-DMA, respectively around 1.2785 and 1.2625. However, bullish MACD signals and recently firmer RSI keep buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2744
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2784
|Previous Daily Low
|1.272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2836
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 despite disruptive Russian headlines
EUR/USD is stabilizing above 1.1300, despite Russian invasion angst and weakness in global equities. Reports of fresh arrival of war troops, machines near the Ukraine-Russia border escalate risk-aversion. German ZEW, EZ GDP awaiited.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3500 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to move sideways above 1.3500 during the European trading hours on Tuesday as investors await geopolitical developments. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.1% in three months to December as expected.
Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup
Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.