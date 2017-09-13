USD/CAD gains: are they a sell? - Scotiabank

USD/CAD gains: are they a sell? - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that they think it will be hard for the CAD to fully ignore the significant build up in yield premium over the USD in the next little while.
Key Quotes:
"Given still low expectations for a Fed rate hike by year-end, the biggest risk of the CAD perhaps in the next few days is the run of US data just around the corner from the US. Strong data which lifts Fed rate hike expectations will help boost USD/CAD modestly at least."
"Canadian data points remain distinctly second tier in nature until manufacturing sales on the 19th and CPI on the 22nd. Note that our fair value estimate for USD/CAD remains below the market, however, and suggests equilibrium around 1.2026 currently."
"Unless Fed/ BoC policy dynamics change dramatically near-term, we think USD/CAD upside risks are limited and that minor USD gains are a sell."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.