USD/CAD faces barricades around 1.3300 amid subdued USD Index, oil jumps

- USD/CAD has sensed sheer selling pressure around 1.3300 amid strength in the oil price.
- S&P500 is expected to open on a negative note as investors are cautious ahead of second-quarter corporate earnings.
- Although Fed has voted for two more interest rate hikes, the investing community is expecting only one rate hike by the year-end.
The USD/CAD pair has faced stiff barricades near the round-level resistance of 1.3300 in the early New York session. The Loonie asset is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as the market mood has turned risk-off ahead of the United States opening after a holiday.
S&P500 is expected to open on a negative note as investors are cautious ahead of second-quarter corporate earnings. Subdued earnings are expected from US firms amid higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and tight credit conditions by commercial banks. US commercial banks tightened their credit-disbursement process to avoid maintaining asset quality in a turbulent environment.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped after facing selling pressure around 103.20 despite investors shifting their focus to the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. Although Fed chair Jerome Powell has voted for two more interest rate hikes, the investing community is expecting only one rate hike by the year-end.
About USD Index guidance, economists at MUFG expect Even if the FOMC does hike in July, with the market close to fully priced and with most other G10 central banks priced to hike further, the scope for the Dollar to strengthen over the second half of the year remains limited.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar has picked strength amid upbeat oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have climbed to near $72.00 as buying interest inspired by the announcement of production cuts by Saudi are outperforming the bleak global outlook.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.325
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3251
|Daily SMA50
|1.3409
|Daily SMA100
|1.3493
|Daily SMA200
|1.3509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3203
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3117
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
