USD/CAD: Eyes 1.2100 mark amid US strength

- USD/CAD stays firmer in the Asian session.
- Upbeat economic data lifts the demand for the US dollar.
- Higher Crude oil, BOC hawkish stance supports loonie.
The USD/CAD pair posted minor gains in the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair continues to consolidate in a very narrow range with no meaningful price action.
At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair trades at 1.2081, up 0.06% on the day.
The central theme for the market remained economic growth and inflationary pressure. The Upbeat US economic data enhanced the USD valuation that helped USD/CAD to gain some traction lately.
Risk sentiment on escalating tensions between the US and China over the row of origin of the covid-19 virus raises doubts about the political stability in the region, which could further help the greenback to gain on its safe-haven appeal.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar gained on the rebound in crude oil prices as the global economic growth is expected to fuel energy demand. In addition to that, the Bank of Canada became the first central bank to positively talk about the tapering measures and end of economic stimulus in April. The central bank’s hawkish stance keeps CAD a tad higher against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the three most populous Canadian provinces, Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario have announced plans to ease restrictions, which shows confidence in the economy. On the data part, the Inflation rose in April, moving above the central bank’s target range of 1% to 3%.
Having said that, the US Federal Reserve remained unfazed by higher Core Personal Consumption Expenditure data released on Friday. As Fed officials continuously downplayed the inflationary pressure, keeping the US dollar’s gain in check.
Investors are looking for the release of Canadian Current account data for fresh trading impetus.
As for now, the dynamics surrounding the greenback continue to influence the pair’s performance for the time being.
USD/CAD Additional Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2126
|Daily SMA50
|1.2361
|Daily SMA100
|1.2514
|Daily SMA200
|1.2786
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.212
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2063
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2085
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2111
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2144
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2168
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
