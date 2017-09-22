USD/CAD extends steady decline ahead of key Canadian data

USD/CAD extends steady decline ahead of key Canadian dataBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady decline through mid-European session and is currently placed near session lows in the 1.2260-70 band.
Despite Thursday's upbeat US economic data and increasing prospects for another Fed rate hike action in 2017, escalating tensions between the US and North Korea weighed on market sentiment and kept the US Dollar on the back foot.
This coupled with a mildly positive trading sentiment around crude oil prices was seen lending support to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and further collaborated to the pair's offered tone on the last trading day of the week.
Today's release of Canadian inflation figures and monthly retail sales would now be looked upon to reaffirm that the Canadian economy is strengthening and raise prospects for a third BoC rate hike move by the end of this year.
• Canada: CPI expected to have grown 0.1 percent in August – Wells Fargo
Traders on Friday will also confront the release of Baker Hughes report on the weekly US rig count data, later during the NY trading session.
The key focus, however, would be on the outcome of major oil producers meeting in Vienna, where a possible announcement on extension of oil production cuts beyond March would pave way for extension of the pair's well established bearish trend.
• Kuwait’s OilMin: Oil market is well on its way towards rebalancing
Technical levels to watch
Immediate support is pegged near mid-1.2200s, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 1.2200 handle en-route 1.2160-55 support. On the upside, any recovery attempts might now confront fresh supply near the 1.2300 handle, which if cleared could lift the pair back towards 1.2330-40 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.