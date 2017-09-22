Kuwait’s OilMin: Oil market is well on its way towards rebalancing

Livesquawk out with comments from the Kuwait Oil Minister, as he speaks on the sidelines of the OPEC/ non-OPEC meeting.

Key Points:

Oil Market is well on its way towards rebalancing

Separately, Russian Energy Minister Novak is also on the wires, noting that ‘we see significant demand in growth in H2 17’, adding that global OECD oil inventories declined to 2b barrels in Aug.