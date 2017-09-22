Kuwait’s OilMin: Oil market is well on its way towards rebalancing

Kuwait’s OilMin: Oil market is well on its way towards rebalancingBy Dhwani Mehta
Livesquawk out with comments from the Kuwait Oil Minister, as he speaks on the sidelines of the OPEC/ non-OPEC meeting.
Key Points:
Oil Market is well on its way towards rebalancing
Separately, Russian Energy Minister Novak is also on the wires, noting that ‘we see significant demand in growth in H2 17’, adding that global OECD oil inventories declined to 2b barrels in Aug.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.