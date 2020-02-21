USD/CAD extends slide toward 1.3200, remains on track to finish week in red

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI erases portion of early losses, trades above $53.
  • US Dollar Index drops below 99.30 after dismal PMI data.
  • Retail Sales in Canada stayed unchanged in December.

The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback and a modest rebound seen in crude oil prices caused the USD/CAD pair to slide toward the 1.3200 handle on Friday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.3213 and was looking to close the second straight week in the negative territory.

Earlier in the day, the data published by Statistics Canada showed Retail Sales in December stayed unchanged after rising 1.1% in November and fell short of the market expectation for an increase of 0.1%. 

USD weakens after dismal PMI data

However, with the preliminary February PMI data from the US coming in much worse than expected, the USD selloff intensified and allowed the CAD to outperform the USD. 

The IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI in February slumped to 50.8 from 51.9 and the Services PMI dropped to 49.4 to show contraction in the service sector's economic activity for the first time in four years. The US Dollar Index, which touched its highest level since April 2017 at 99.91 on Thursday, fell sharply during the American trading hours and was last seen down 0.6% on the day at 99.28.

Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a modest rebound after Saudi Arabia's energy minister denied The Wall Street Journal report claiming that Saudi Arabia was considering to break the OPEC+ alliance with Russia and helped the commodity-related CAD preserve its strength. At the moment, the barrel of WTI is trading at $53.40, still down 0.55% on the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3206
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.326
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3247
Daily SMA50 1.3147
Daily SMA100 1.3179
Daily SMA200 1.3215
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.327
Previous Daily Low 1.3212
Previous Weekly High 1.333
Previous Weekly Low 1.3236
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3234
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3224
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3189
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3166
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3282
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3305
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.334

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds after dismal US PMIs

EUR/USD rebounds after dismal US PMIs

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, rising in response to weak US PMIs, with the services one pointing to contraction. Earlier, German Manufacturing PMI beat estimates. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to 1.2950 after US data

GBP/USD advances to 1.2950 after US data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of US weakness stemming from a downfall in Markit's Services PMI in the US. In Britain, the Manufacturing PMI exceeded estimates. 

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Consolidation process underway

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Consolidation process underway

The Crypto board continues to be immersed in an emotional leg-breaking, consistently punishing the emotional state of the traders with its continuous changes of direction.

Read more

XAU/USD unstoppable, breaks to fresh 2020 highs, approaching $1650/oz

XAU/USD unstoppable, breaks to fresh 2020 highs, approaching $1650/oz

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking above a bull channel. Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1646.64 per ounce on an intraday basis.  

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures