USD/CAD edges down to 1.3650 as US Dollar drops, Oil price rebounds

- USD/CAD drops to 1.3650 on multiple headwinds.
- Firm speculation for Fed rate cuts in September has uplifted the market mood.
- A sharp recovery in the Oil price improves the Canadian Dollar’s appeal.
The USD/CAD pair falls after failing to recapture the crucial resistance of 1.3700 in Monday’s early New York session. The Loonie asset slips to 1.3650 due to multiple headwinds: a decline in the US Dollar and a sharp recovery in the Oil price.
Market sentiment is quite bullish, as investors’ confidence in the Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates from the September meeting has improved. The S&P 500 opens on a bullish note, exhibiting a higher risk appetite. The scenario of the Fed pivoting to interest rate cuts is unfavorable for bond yields. 10-year US Treasury yields have come down below the crucial support of 4.50%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles for a firm footing above 105.00 as weak United States economic data has raised concerns over the economic outlook. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the Services PMI data for April showed that labor demand was weak, the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9%, wage growth slowed, and Services PMI fell to an almost 16-month low of 49.4. These conditions indicate that the economy is failing to cope with the Fed’s restrictive framework.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar gains as the Oil price rebounds from $77.75. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, ends its six-day losing spell as investors worry about geopolitical risks. Israel is expected to extend operations in Rafah, the southern part of Gaza, as prospects for a Gaza ceasefire appear slim. On Sunday, Hamas reiterated its demand for an end to the war in exchange for the freeing of hostages but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly ruled that out, Reuters reported.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of Oil to the US and higher Oil prices strengthen the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3654
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3707
|Daily SMA50
|1.3608
|Daily SMA100
|1.3511
|Daily SMA200
|1.3554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3692
|Previous Daily Low
|1.361
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3785
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3846
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3661
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3551
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3797
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on USD weakness
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as investors reassess the Fed's rate outlook following Friday's disappointing labor market data.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2600 as risk mood improves
Following Friday's volatile action, GBP/USD pushes higher toward 1.2600 on Monday. Soft April jobs report from the US and the improvement seen in risk mood make it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength.
Gold holds on to modest gains around $2,320
Gold trades decisively higher on the day above $2,320 in the American session. Retreating US Treasury bond yields after weaker-than-expected US employment data and escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher.
Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not? Premium
Bitcoin price trades around $63,000 with no directional bias. The consolidation has pushed crypto investors into a state of uncertainty. Investors can expect a bullish directional bias above $70,000 and a bearish one below $50,000.
Three fundamentals for the week: Two central bank decisions and one sensitive US Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to strike a more hawkish tone, reversing its dovish shift. Policymakers at the Bank of England may open the door to a rate cut in June.