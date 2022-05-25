- USD/CAD gained positive traction for the second straight day amid resurgent USD demand.
- The worsening global economic outlook drove some heaven flows towards the greenback.
- Bulls seemed unaffected by softer US data; the focus remains on the FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's modest bounce from over a two-week low, around the 1.2760 area and gained traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. The momentum pushed spot prices to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.2885 region during the early North American session and was sponsored by broad-based US dollar strength.
The worsening outlook for the global economy continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. This allowed the safe-haven USD to stage a solid recovery from the monthly low touched on Tuesday. Apart from this, some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk on Wednesday prompted some USD short-covering and turned out to be a key factor that extended support to the USD/CAD pair.
The anti-risk flow, along with the idea that the Fed could pause the rate hike cycle later this year, dragged the US Treasury bond yields to the lowest level in over a month. This, however, did little to dent the strong intraday bullish sentiment surrounding the USD, which also seemed rather unaffected by weaker US Durable Goods Orders data. That said, an uptick in crude oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked loonie and cap the USD/CAD pair.
Investors might also be reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from the FOMC meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session. Market participants will look for clues about the possibility of a jumbo 75 bps Fed rate hike in June. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand. Apart from this, crude oil price dynamics should produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2869
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2873
|Daily SMA50
|1.2699
|Daily SMA100
|1.2695
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2873
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2765
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2982
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2776
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2832
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0650 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide below 1.0650 in the early American session with the dollar continuing to gather strength. April Durable Goods Orders data from the US came in weaker than expected and investors now await FOMC's May meeting minutes.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European session on Wednesday. Despite the weaker-than-expected Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the greenback holds its ground. Eyes on FOMC Minutes.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has staged a modest rebound after having dropped toward $1,850 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% after disappointing US data, helping XAU/USD pull away from daily lows.
Terra’s LUNA fork could happen tomorrow, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 testnet is now live, the snapshot could happen on May 26 and the mainnet launch is expected to occur as soon as Friday, May 27, thus completing the LUNA fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!