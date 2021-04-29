USD/CAD drops to the fresh low since February 2018 amid US dollar weakness, WTI strength

- USD/CAD remains pressured around the multi-day low after flashing the heaviest losses in a week.
- US dollar extends south-run to two-month bottom as Fed refrains from talking tapering.
- WTI tracks S&P 500 Futures amid hopes of further stimulus, vaccine-led recovery.
- US GDP becomes the key data, risk catalysts hold the driver’s seat.
USD/CAD takes offers around the lowest since February 2018, down 0.11% near 1.2300, during early Thursday. In doing so, the Loonie pair cheers the US dollar weakness and mild gains of the WTI oil, Canada’s main export item, amid a quiet day.
The US dollar index (DXY) refreshes a two-month low as Asian traders react to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious optimism. The Fed kept benchmark rates and bond-buying unchanged but Chairman Jerome Powel sounds a bit cautious about the economic recovery and recently strong data.
Following the Fed, markets shrugged off reflation fears as the policymakers rejected talking about tapering.
Also, the sustained stimulus and recently upbeat economic momentum due to the jump in the vaccinations in the West offer a helping hand to the WTI prices that earlier cheered softer-than-expected inventory increase.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields stay depressed while S&P 500 Futures print 0.42% gains by the press time.
Looking forward, USD/CAD traders should pay close attention to the preliminary readings of US Q1 GDP, expected 6.5% versus 4.3% prior, for fresh direction. However, the risk catalyst shouldn’t be ignored.
Read: US Q1 GDP Preview: Eyes on inflation and FOMC as economic recovery gathers steam
Technical analysis
Unless trading successfully above the previous multi-day low of 1.2365, flashed in March, even the short-term USD/CAD buyers aren’t likely to take the risk of entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2302
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2516
|Daily SMA50
|1.2557
|Daily SMA100
|1.2652
|Daily SMA200
|1.2914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.231
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.246
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.224
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
