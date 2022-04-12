- US dollar tumbles after US inflation data, DXY back under 100.00.
- US CPI climbs to 8.5% in March, the highest since December 1981.
- USD/CAD slides to 1.2580 as crude oil soars and the dollar tumbles.
The USD/CAD retreated further from the highest level in almost a month above 1.2650 following the release of US inflation data. The pair printed a fresh daily low at 1.2580 and it remains with a negative bias, hovering around 1.2600.
Price up, dollar down
The slide of the USD/CAD intensified after data showed the US CPI in March rose 1.2%, in line with expectations, with the annual rate reaching the highest level since December 1981 at 8.5%.
The US dollar weakened after the report. The DXY turned negative and dropped back under 100.00, ending an eight-day positive streak. The key driver of dollar’s weakness was a recovery in Treasuries. The US 10-year yield dropped from multi-year highs at 2.83% to 2.70%, the 30-year pulled back under 2.80%.
Higher equity and crude oil prices are helping the loonie. The WIT barrel is rising more than 6% while the Dow Jones climbs 0.48%.
In Canada, the focus is on the Bank of Canada (BoC) that will announce is monetary policy decision on Wednesday. A rate hike is expected. “We look for the BoC to lift rates by 50bps, announce it will end its balance sheet reinvestment program by the end of the month, and signal that additional rate hikes will be needed. We also look for material upward revisions to 2022 GDP and inflation forecasts. Suffice it to say, this should be hawkish”, mentioned analysts at TD Securities.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2606
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2561
|Daily SMA50
|1.2665
|Daily SMA100
|1.269
|Daily SMA200
|1.2624
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2403
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
