USD/CAD discovers interim support near 1.3660 on slight decline in US Retail Sales

- USD/CAD finds support near 1.3660 on slower-than-anticipated decline in US Retail Sales data.
- Lower demand for automobiles weighs on overall consumer spending.
- Oil prices face pressure near $80.00 amid easing Middle East tensions.
The USD/CAD pair finds an intermediate support near 1.3660 as the US Census Bureau has reported that Retail Sales declined by a slower pace in October. Monthly Retail Sales contracted slightly by 0.15 against expectations of a 0.3% decline. Consumer spending was gained by 0.7% in September.
Monthly Retail Sales ex-autos rose by 0.1% while investors projected a stagnant performance. The economic data indicates that overall domestic sales were weighed down due to a sharp decline in demand for automobiles as higher borrowing costs have hit the cost of living of households.
The US headline Producer Price Index (PPI) has dropped sharply due to a sharp fall in gasoline prices. Annual headline PPI rose at a slower pace of 1.3% against estimates of 1.9% and the former reading of 2.22%. In the same period, the core PPI decelerated to 2.4% versus expectations and the prior release of 2.7%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) attempted some recovery after the release of the US Retail Sales data. The USD Index was heavily dumped by the market participants on Tuesday as the US inflation report for October turned out softer than expected. The annual headline inflation grew by 3.2%, which was slowest in the past two years.
The core Inflation slowed to 4.0% versus. expectations and the former reading of 4.1%. A nominal slowdown in core inflation demonstrates stickiness, which remained a concern for Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers due to which they leaned towards further policy-tightening last week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also commented that current interest rates seem inadequate to tame price pressures.
Going forward, investors will keenly watch the outcome of the meeting between US President Joe Biden meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at the White House.
Meanwhile, the oil price fell back after failing to extend gains above the crucial resistance of $80.00 as Middle East tensions have started easing. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil in the United States and lower oil prices impact the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3688
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.377
|Daily SMA50
|1.3657
|Daily SMA100
|1.351
|Daily SMA200
|1.3505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3844
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3629
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3892
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3783
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3899
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
